Global civilizational dialogue builds bridges through cultural exchange

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 600 participants from around the world joined the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.

Under the theme "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development," participants at parallel sub-forums on Friday emphasized the importance of mutual learning among civilizations.

They highlighted that drawing on the wisdom of diverse cultures can serve as a powerful catalyst for shared prosperity, as well as for advancing cultural inheritance and innovation.

Roger T. Ames, a professor at both the University of Hawaii and Peking University, noted that civilizational dialogue offers an alternative to nation-state-centered geopolitics.

"Instead of merely tolerating other cultures, we should activate our differences to make a difference for each other," he said.

Simon Lichtenberg, the All China Founding Chairman of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, emphasized that mutual understanding and respect are fundamental to global development. "International exchanges and development require everyone to understand and respect each other," he said.

Similar perspectives resonated during participants' visits to various cities across China earlier this week. Singh Vikash Kumar, a Hindi language specialist at Beijing Foreign Studies University, expressed awe at the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dunhuang, northwest China.

"This is one of the most vital and life-filled stories in Buddhist art history. To see such a complete and exquisite preservation in China is deeply moving," he said.

Moments like this highlight not only the enduring legacy of past civilizations but also the importance of cultural inheritance and innovation in today's interconnected world -- a theme that many experts continued to explore during the forum's discussions.

Speaking about the importance of cultural inheritance, Salim AlMalik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, described culture as the identity of a nation and its people.

"We cannot understand the present, let alone shape the future, if we do not preserve our culture, especially that of the past," he said on the sidelines of a sub-forum focused on cultural inheritance and innovation.

Protecting cultural heritage is essential to preserving and passing on culture, said Su Bomin, dean of the Dunhuang Academy, urging greater efforts to deepen research and embrace new technologies.

"Cultural inheritance is how we pay homage to these legacies," said Wong Foon Meng, former president of the Senate of Malaysia, adding that the most powerful innovations often emerge from a profound engagement with cultural heritage, reinterpreted in ways that resonate with new generations.

