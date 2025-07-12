6 parallel sub-forums of Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:58, July 12, 2025

Guests attend the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Building an Inclusive World" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Jake Pinnick, American Wushu athlete and a 16th-generation disciple of the Wudang Sanfeng martial arts lineage, performs Tai Chi at the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Understanding and Friendship Among Peoples" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guests attend the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Innovative Development of Science and Technology" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Bora Milutinovic, former coach of the Chinese national football team, communicates with Yang Yang, Winter Olympic champion and vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, at the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Understanding and Friendship Among Peoples" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guests attend the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Global Development and Prosperity" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Global Development and Prosperity" held during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Bora Milutinovic (1st L), former coach of the Chinese national football team, shakes hands with Yang Liwei, deputy chief designer of China's manned space program, at the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Understanding and Friendship Among Peoples" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Innovative Development of Science and Technology" held during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Pan Zhanle, Olympic champion and member of the Chinese national swimming team, speaks at the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Understanding and Friendship Among Peoples" during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2025. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Academic Dialogue" held during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Building an Inclusive World" held during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the sub-forum themed on "Inter-Civilization Exchanges and Mutual Learning: Cultural Inheritance and Innovation" held during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, capital of China. Six parallel sub-forums of the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting were held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

