Sunflowers at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing enter blooming season

Xinhua) 10:55, July 07, 2025

Tourists visit a sunflower field at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2025. The sunflowers here entered blooming season, attracting a good many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A tourist poses for photos with sunflowers at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2025. The sunflowers here entered blooming season, attracting a good many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

