Beijing issues multiple alerts as heavy rain approaches

Xinhua) 16:44, July 02, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing authorities issued multiple weather warnings and activated emergency responses on Wednesday as the Chinese capital braces for heavy rainstorms expected from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The municipal flood control and meteorological departments jointly issued an alert for waterlogging, warning of potential flooding in several districts. Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas such as underpasses, subways, underground shopping malls, and parking garages.

The city also upgraded its emergency flood response. The Beijing Meteorological Service forecasted heavy to torrential overnight rain in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms sweeping across the capital. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius, with high humidity adding to the discomfort.

A separate alert for geological disasters was also issued, highlighting risks of landslides and collapses in certain areas of Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)