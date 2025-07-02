Beijing's largest airport set for busy summer travel season

08:33, July 02, 2025

A foreign tourist goes through customs at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport, the largest airport in the Chinese capital, has forecast a passenger throughput of over 9.52 million during the July-August peak summer travel period.

From July 1 to Aug. 31, the airport expects to handle approximately 60,400 flights, representing a 4.18 percent year-on-year increase. Passenger volume is projected to come in at 9.52 million, up 4.41 percent from 2024. Air travel peaks are anticipated on Aug. 5, with 1,031 flights and 170,500 passengers set to transit through the capital's aviation hub.

The surge stems from converging demand for leisure travel, family reunions and family-oriented trips. Domestically, popular routes will connect people to cool-summer destinations in northeastern and southwestern China, alongside tourism hotspots. International travelers are favoring short-haul destinations in Southeast Asia and East Asia, while European cities like London, Moscow and Amsterdam are also reporting rising bookings.

Accelerated visa facilitation policies have vitalized cross-border tourism. During the summer period, the Daxing airport estimates it will see daily averages of nearly 100 international flights and 17,000 border crossings. Since January, the airport has processed over 2.7 million international passengers.

