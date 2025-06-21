Beijing's Shijingshan District pioneers sci-fi revival through heritage-tech fusion

Staff members demonstrate motion capture technology at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

For years, the local science fiction industry has witnessed a revitalization, with 236 science fiction companies and institutions gathering here.

In 2024, the revenue of the science fiction industry of Shijingshan District gained revenue of 15.3 billion yuan (about 2.13 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for nearly one third of this kind in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows an interior view of the SoReal sci-fi Park, transformed from No. 1 blast furnace of Shougang Park, in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

Reporters experience a VR game at the SoReal sci-fi park, transformed from No. 1 blast furnace of Shougang Park, in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

Performers, dressed in sci-fi-themed costumes, perform at the SoReal sci-fi park, transformed from No. 1 blast furnace of Shougang Park, in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

A Leju Robot performs "Tai Chi" at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows the cultural and creative products on display at a cafe in the SoReal sci-fi Park, transformed from No. 1 blast furnace of Shougang Park, in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

A staff member demonstrates AIGC capabilities of Wukong image software at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

Staff members demonstrate audio technology at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

A reporter experiences the fantastic sci-fi exploration-themed scene products at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. In recent years, Shijingshan District of Beijing has been actively exploring the in-depth integrated development of culture and technology by making use of its industrial heritage and introducing the cutting-edge technologies.

