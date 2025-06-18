Application scenarios expand as humanoid robot industry gains speed in Beijing

Xinhua) June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- At Robot World, a robotics exhibition center in southern Beijing, several embodied artificial intelligence (AI) robots deftly perform complex, real-life tasks ranging from cooking a hamburger to fetching medications.

Such scenes, which once belonged in the realm of science fiction, are now unfolding before curious visitors at the center in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town.

Unlike typical industrial robots, which are usually fixed, single-purpose machines confined to factory floors, these humanoid robots have evolved to become more versatile, mobile and interactive.

Equipped with sensors, AI-powered perception and advanced motor control, they are capable of navigating dynamic environments, understanding human instructions and adapting to diverse service scenarios -- from manufacturing lines to homes, hospitals and retail settings.

The Chinese capital, already home to over 400 key robotics enterprises and a robust innovation ecosystem, is rapidly becoming a national hub for robot manufacturing.

In a significant step toward broader real-world deployment, Beijing is accelerating the development of its humanoid robot industry by expanding application scenarios and fostering innovation across the value chain.

The city has taken the lead in building a "1+4" product system, with humanoid robots at its core, supported by advancements in medical, collaborative, special-purpose, and logistics robotics.

In 2024, Beijing's robotics industry generated revenue of over 30 billion yuan (about 4.18 billion U.S. dollars), representing year-on-year growth of nearly 50 percent.

At the forefront of this boom is the upcoming launch of the world's first "4S store" for embodied AI robots in the E-Town. Similar to existing automobile 4S models -- referring to "sales, service, spare parts, and surveys" -- the store will provide services related to robotics sales, maintenance, parts and information.

The initiative reflects the city's vision of bringing humanoid robots from the lab to daily life, enabling public engagement and accelerating commercialization.

Ten leading embodied AI robot firms, including the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, UBTECH, and Galaxea, have signed cooperation agreements with the 4S store and are expected to be among the first partners to move in.

"The establishment of the world's first 4S store for embodied AI robots marks a key step in building a vibrant robotics industry ecosystem in the area," said Liang Liang, deputy director of the management committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. "It paves the way for the rapid development of robotics firms and enhances the area's global influence as a robotics hub."

E-Town, home to over 300 robotics and smart manufacturing enterprises, is a key cluster in Beijing's robotics sector. The area is home to the permanent site of the World Robot Conference and boasts a robotics industrial chain valued at over 10 billion yuan, accounting for half of Beijing's total robotics industry.

Adding to its growing list of global firsts, the area earlier this year hosted the world's first humanoid robot half marathon, drawing 20 robotics teams from universities, research institutes, and tech companies to join human athletes in a race covering just over 21 km.

"E-Town is fast emerging as a cradle of the robotics industry and a vital hub linked to the global market," Liang said.

