UIPM opens registration for Obstacle worlds in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:45, June 20, 2025

GENEVA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) on Thursday opened registration for the inaugural UIPM Obstacle World Championships (OCR), set to take place in Beijing this October, with a total prize pool of 80,000 U.S. dollars at stake.

UIPM launched the "Embrace The Great Wall" campaign to promote the first standalone Obstacle competition since the organization became the sole internationally recognized federation for Obstacle sports, including OCR and Ninja, the world governing body announced.

Beijing signed a four-year hosting agreement with UIPM in April. The debut edition of the championships will feature 100m, 400m, and 3km races at the National Olympic Sports Center from October 21 to 26.

UIPM president Rob Stull OLY said: "The launch of this World Championships is a major step forward for UIPM and for athletes worldwide. It reflects our commitment to growing competitive opportunities, especially in a fast-moving and accessible sport like Obstacle."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)