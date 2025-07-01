Beijing braces for hot, rainy weather

Xinhua) 09:12, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is expected to see a stretch of hot and rainy weather this week, with the municipal meteorological authority warning of frequent showers, thunderstorms, and high humidity levels across the city.

A significant rainfall event is expected from Monday night through Tuesday daytime. Starting Thursday, temperatures will rise steadily, and the combination of heat and humidity will make the weather feel particularly muggy, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

These conditions are driven by warm, humid air currents from the periphery of the subtropical high-pressure system, causing rainfall to vary daily in timing and location. Localized heavy showers and strong winds are also expected.

The meteorological authority has urged the public to stay updated with the latest forecasts and plan travel accordingly, especially given the risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

