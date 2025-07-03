Beijing conference draws wisdom for global digital cooperation

Xinhua) 08:17, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Heavyweight guests from home and abroad are gathering in Beijing for the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference, calling for global cooperation to foster the digital economy and develop "digital-friendly cities" worldwide.

Commencing in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, the conference brings together global leaders to forge consensus on digital development through city-level cooperation, technological innovation and application, and the promotion of inclusive, sustainable growth.

Highlighting the key role of digital technology in urban development, Zhuang Rongwen, head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said that the internet has unique advantages to facilitate global cooperation.

Cities around the world should leverage these advantages to strengthen exchange and cooperation in the fields of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, thereby creating a favorable environment and vast opportunities for urban development, Zhuang said.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said that as China's national news agency, Xinhua has long been dedicated to chronicling China's digital development, and is eager to enhance cooperation with all stakeholders in advancing the digital economy.

To that end, the news agency will strive to showcase China's progress in developing digital-friendly cities, while also reporting on stories of exchange between Chinese and international cities, Fu said.

Beate Trankmann, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in China, commended Beijing's advancements in digital development. She said that the Chinese capital has made multiple pioneering efforts that offer important experience for the global community, such as using digital technology to enhance governance.

"As a pioneer in developing a globally digital-friendly city, Beijing has not only integrated a digital-friendly philosophy into its urban development strategy, but has also set an example for the world through its various innovative practices," said Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The transformation in the digital age represents not only a technological breakthrough but also an evolution in the concept of global cooperation, Zhang said. He added that the WTO will continue to act as a multilateral platform, ensuring that technological advancements contribute to human well-being and global development in an improved manner.

