Forum on China-Mexico civilization dialogue held in Mexico

Xinhua) 09:31, July 20, 2025

Guests attend the "Hongting Forum: Meeting of Civilizations between China and Mexico" in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, July 18, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A forum on China-Mexico civilization exchanges and mutual learning was held here Friday, where participants agreed that China-Mexico civilization exchanges and mutual learning, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties are deepening.

At the "Hongting Forum: Meeting of Civilizations between China and Mexico," the participants emphasized the need to strengthen traditional friendship, enhance cultural connectivity and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua said at the forum that China and Mexico share a long-standing tradition of friendship. He expressed the hope that both countries will carry forward the friendship, actively implement the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative, and push for new achievements in China-Mexico cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He also wished that the two sides will enhance friendship and mutual trust through civilization exchanges, enrich the world's civilizations through mutual learning, and promote the common progress of human civilization through the blending of civilizations.

Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Chen Daojiang said both Chinese and Mexican civilizations are splendid treasures of humanity, have shown their beauty in the long river of history, and have been rejuvenated through exchanges and mutual learning.

The "benevolence and harmony" advocated by the Chinese nation echoes the wisdom and arts bred by Mayan and Aztec civilizations across time and space, Chen added.

Diego Prieto, head of the Unit of Living Cultures, Intangible Heritage and Interculturality, under the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico, said both Mexico and China originated from ancient civilizations, enjoying a long-standing and splendid cultural tradition.

The two countries have always upheld the concept of peace, advocated for properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, and actively intensified international friendship and cooperation, the official said.

At present, the Mexican government is committed to advancing social transformation. In this process, Mexico and China can learn from each other's experience and share wisdom, injecting new vitality into deepening their friendship and cooperation, Prieto said.

Raymundo Vazquez, president of the Mexico-China Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, said that Mexico and China understand their differences through mutual respect and cherish their commonalities through mutual appreciation, with their relationship becoming a model of international cooperation.

In face of global challenges, Mexico-China cooperation is not only of strategic significance, but also a necessary condition for achieving common prosperity and a fair future, said Vazquez, adding that such dialogue will further consolidate friendship, expand cooperation, and open up broader development prospects for the two peoples and future generations.

Enrique Dussel, head of the Centre for China-Mexico Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that China has been Mexico's second-largest trading partner for many years.

In recent years, Mexico-China cooperation has gone far beyond economy, trade, investment and infrastructure construction, and gradually expanded to such fields as cultural exchanges, scientific and technological innovation, educational cooperation, academic exchanges and sports, etc., the scholar said.

It is expected that more people from all walks of life in Mexico and China will engage in efforts to further deepen bilateral ties and contribute to the development of relations in the years ahead, Dussel said.

A think tank report named Upholding Cultural Subjectivity Amid the Dynamic Interplay of World Cultures: The Spiritual Cornerstone of China's Path to Modernization was released at the forum.

The report reviewed the long historical context and magnificent evolution of Chinese cultural subjectivity, and analyzed the key role of cultural subjectivity in the development of human civilization.

It also expounded the successful practices of Chinese modernization in upholding and activating the subjectivity of Chinese culture, offering fresh insights to help global audiences better grasp the essence of Chinese cultural identity.

The forum, jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attracted nearly 100 guests from the cultural, academic, media, industrial, commercial and political circles of China and Mexico.

Since 2022, the "Hongting Forum" global dialogue has been successfully held across Africa, Latin America and Europe, serving as a vital platform for exchanges between Chinese and international think tank experts and media professionals.

