UNESCO hosts Paris event ahead of first International Day of Taijiquan

Xinhua) 13:06, March 19, 2026

PARIS, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A celebration ahead of the first International Day of Taijiquan, to be observed on March 21, was held on Wednesday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris under the theme "Fit for Life, Go for Taiji."

Through demonstrations by practitioners from China and France, the event highlighted the philosophical depth of the traditional Chinese martial art and the healthy lifestyle it embodies.

Inside Room II at UNESCO, dozens of performers in traditional attire took the stage before an audience of more than 400 guests, showcasing the diversity of Taijiquan, a centuries-old discipline.

The program featured synchronized fan routines, sword demonstrations and a paired performance combining Taijiquan with guqin music, with each display reflecting core principles such as the balance of yin and yang and the interplay between softness and strength.

Rooted in Chinese philosophy, traditional medicine and martial arts, Taijiquan has evolved into a wide range of styles and is now practiced in more than 180 countries and regions. It was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.

Last November, during the 43rd session of UNESCO's General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, member states adopted a resolution designating March 21 as International Taijiquan Day.

Lidia Brito, UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences (ad interim), said Taijiquan illustrates how traditional sports and games can foster peace and serve as a bridge between people and across generations.

"Through joint efforts to safeguard and promote Taijiquan and other traditional sports, we can enhance inclusion, health and resilience for present and future generations," she said. "Integrating traditional sports and games into both formal and informal education systems is another important dimension of this work."

Yang Xinyu, China's ambassador and permanent delegate to UNESCO, said Taijiquan demonstrates how different forces can coexist and form a harmonious whole.

"In this sense, Taijiquan reflects a timeless insight: diversity is not a source of division, but a foundation for balance, resilience and lasting peace," Yang said.

French martial arts enthusiast Rodolphe Pollet highlighted the practice's accessibility.

"Young people can use it to build physical fitness; even at an older age, one can still benefit by adapting the practice to their physical condition," he said, adding that Taijiquan nurtures both body and mind and helps people "learn to step back and resolve problems with subtlety."

Pollet, who performed Chen-style Taijiquan on stage, also leads more than 50 students at a local club.

Around March 21, martial arts associations and organizations in China and worldwide are expected to host a range of related activities.

Zhang Yuping, secretary-general of the International Wushu Federation, said the International Day of Taijiquan will serve as a platform to promote wider participation and the standardized international development of wushu, particularly Taijiquan, while strengthening the link between sport and health.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)