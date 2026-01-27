South Africa to host World Economic Forum Africa Summit 2027, government announces
South Africa will once again take center stage on the global economic calendar after the World Economic Forum (WEF) confirmed that the country will host the WEF Africa Summit in 2027. The government has welcomed the decision, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in South Africa's ability to deliver world-class international events.
The announcement follows closely on the country's successful hosting of the G20 Summit, reinforcing South Africa's reputation as a reliable and capable destination for large-scale global gatherings. Government officials say the WEF's decision reflects confidence in the country's institutions, its infrastructure readiness, and its track record in managing complex events safely and professionally.
Beyond the diplomatic significance, the summit is expected to bring real economic benefits. Officials anticipate a boost to tourism and increased activity across sectors such as hospitality, transport, logistics and related services. More broadly, the event is seen as an opportunity to position South Africa as a key gateway for investment and trade into the African continent.
The WEF Africa Summit last took place in South Africa more than seven years ago, when Cape Town hosted leaders from across the continent and beyond. Its return offers a timely platform to deepen continental cooperation, promote inclusive growth, and showcase progress on reforms shaping Africa's future. The government believes the summit will help amplify Africa's development priorities while strengthening regional and global conversations on trade, investment and structural transformation.
In a statement, the South African government expressed its appreciation to the WEF for selecting the country as host, reaffirming its readiness to deliver a successful summit in 2027 and to welcome delegates from across Africa and the world.
As planning gets underway, business leaders and analysts will be watching closely to see how the summit can help unlock new investment, strengthen economic ties across the continent, and highlight Africa's growing influence in the global economy. For the government, hosting the WEF Africa Summit signals a continued commitment to multilateral engagement, economic reform and sustainable, inclusive growth for all South Africans.
