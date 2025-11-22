Home>>
Chinese premier calls for joint efforts with South Africa to safeguard multilateral trading system
(Xinhua) 13:29, November 22, 2025
JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with South Africa to safeguard multilateral trading system, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Friday when meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Li also pledged that China is ready to work with South Africa to enhance collaboration on platforms such as the BRICS and the Group of 20, promote the reform of the global governance system, and protect developing countries' common interests.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ready to deepen political mutual trust with S. Africa -- Premier Li
- South Africa prepares to host historic Africa-led G20 Summit
- China announces 3.49-mln-USD HIV prevention support for South Africa
- South African agriculture: Seeking transformation amid challenges, pursuing growth through diversification
- SA skills development gets global boost through fully funded scholarship program
- South African students honored at send-off ceremony for Chinese government scholarships
- China commends South Africa's positive action in keeping with one-China principle
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.