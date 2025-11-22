Chinese premier calls for joint efforts with South Africa to safeguard multilateral trading system

Xinhua) 13:29, November 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with South Africa to safeguard multilateral trading system, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Friday when meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Li also pledged that China is ready to work with South Africa to enhance collaboration on platforms such as the BRICS and the Group of 20, promote the reform of the global governance system, and protect developing countries' common interests.

