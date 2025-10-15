South African agriculture: Seeking transformation amid challenges, pursuing growth through diversification

South Africa's agricultural sector has recently shown a complex yet positive trend: strong crop production performance in the third quarter has boosted overall industry growth. Meanwhile, facing international trade barriers, the sector is accelerating market diversification.

Diverging production patterns: Crop farming becomes the growth engine

Contributing about 3 percent to the national GDP, agriculture plays an outsized role in the economy through its strong links with processing, logistics, and other industries.

Summer grains and oilseeds have become key growth drivers. Thanks to abundant rainfall and expanded planting areas, output surged by 28 percent year-on-year to nearly 20 million tonnes. Despite pests and drought, winter crops achieved 4 percent growth, with wheat and canola maintaining stable yields.

Trade under pressure: Turning to Asian markets

Facing U.S. tariffs of up to 30 percent on certain agricultural products, South Africa's agricultural industry has shown notable adaptability and accelerated diversification efforts.

In February 2025, South Africa successfully opened the Philippine market for fresh grapes. Exports of citrus to Vietnam and avocados to China continue to grow, while a cross-continental supply chain connecting Africa and Asia through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is taking shape.

South Africa is seeking new opportunities in markets traditionally dominated by South American and EU competitors. In 2024, South African agricultural exports reached $13.7 billion, and in the second quarter of 2025, exports rose 10 percent year-on-year to $3.7 billion, clear evidence of early success in diversification.

Inclusive policies and technological innovation drive upgrading

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen emphasized that inclusion has shifted from being a moral imperative to becoming central to growth and competitiveness. During South Africa's G20 presidency, inclusive market participation and technological innovation have been listed as two of the four strategic pillars to transform policy into tangible productivity gains. This aligns with recent rural development research.

Technological innovation is becoming the key driver of transformation. As South Africa marks the centenary of its agricultural extension services, digital transformation is accelerating. China–South Africa agricultural cooperation has delivered significant results in this transformation. In KwaZulu-Natal's sugarcane fields, drones from Chinese company XAG can cover 170 hectares per day per unit, far exceeding manual efficiency and enhancing precision agriculture. In Limpopo Province, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, developed by China, enables precision planting and disaster early warning, helping farmers mitigate the effects of droughts and other natural risks.

According to Vhembe University farm manager Kutama, these collaborations represent more than just technological upgrades, they connect South Africa to the global digital agriculture network, positioning the country at the forefront of smart farming in Africa.

Challenges remain, but resilience offers hope

Despite promising prospects, the industry faces multiple challenges.

In response, the government and industry are working together. The Department of Agriculture is engaging the U.S. on tariffs while adding 260 new agricultural technicians through the "Farmer Field School" program. On the business side, companies are exploring alternative markets, such as India, and adjusting their strategies in line with global demand trends.

Industry experts believe that as diversified market strategies deepen, technology becomes more widespread, and inclusive policies take hold, South Africa's agriculture will further ease short-term pressures and strengthen its distinctive position in global agricultural trade.

