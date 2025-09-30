SA skills development gets global boost through fully funded scholarship program

In a powerful push to close South Africa's skills gap and future-proof the country's workforce, a group of young South Africans are preparing to embark on international study opportunities in high-demand fields—thanks to a fully funded scholarship program backed by the Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA) and Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA). The program, which is aligned with the country's most urgent critical skills needs, will see students trained in areas including mechanical engineering, mechatronics, artificial intelligence, and cross-border e-commerce. These disciplines are not only future-focused but also essential for national development, particularly in infrastructure and service delivery.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela, emphasized the strategic intent behind the initiative. "LGSETA is focused on infrastructure and local government services, like roads and electricity, while INSETA covers insurance and broader economic sectors," he said. "We are targeting skills that South Africa urgently needs—not just for today, but for the next generation." The scholarship program goes beyond just academic funding. From tuition and international flights to accommodation, medical assessments, and even monthly living stipends—every cost has been covered. The scholarship also includes support for passports and police clearances, which are often overlooked barriers for students pursuing opportunities abroad.

"We have funded everything," confirmed INSETA CEO Sharon Mkhize. "And it doesn’t stop there—there's a psychosocial support system in place to ensure our students are mentally and emotionally supported throughout their studies overseas." LGSETA CEO Ineeleng Molete underscored the broader significance of the program for South Africa's economic development. "We are proud to empower young South Africans with the knowledge and skills to become future leaders who will strengthen our country's growth and resilience," Molete said. "This is not just an investment in individuals—it's an investment in our collective future."

Mkhize echoed this sentiment, expressing hope that returning graduates will channel their skills into entrepreneurship, public service, or the private sector. "We've given them the springboard. Whether they return to start businesses, contribute to government, or join the private sector, our industries are ready to absorb and support them." One of the beneficiaries of the program, Boineelo Molusi, is headed to Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, to study mechanical and electrical integration technology. For her, the opportunity represents both a career-defining moment and a personal dream fulfilled.

"I'm very grateful to the organizations that made this happen, especially at the local government level," Molusi said. "I've always wanted something like this. I'm also passionate about food, so I can't wait to try Chinese cuisine and learn about the culture and language."

As these scholars prepare for their journey abroad, the sense of optimism and purpose is palpable. With full institutional support and a clear mandate to return and build a stronger South Africa, this program represents a model for meaningful, skills-driven transformation.

In a global economy where knowledge is power, South Africa's investment in its youth is a strategic and hopeful move toward a more innovative, inclusive, and resilient future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)