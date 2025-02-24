Building a global future on the soil of Africa: The first G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg

On Feb. 20, 2025, the first Foreign Ministers' meeting under South Africa's G20 Presidency took place in Nasrec, Johannesburg, marking a significant moment in global diplomacy. The gathering brought together foreign ministers from G20 member states and invited guest countries, as well as representatives from international organizations and regional economic communities. The meeting highlighted South Africa's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges the world faces, underscoring the significance of Africa's growing role in global discussions on economic, political, and environmental issues.

In his address, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit, set to be held for the first time on African soil later this year. He noted that Africa, home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, must have its voice heard on critical global issues like sustainable development, the digital economy, and the transition to green energy. His speech also pointed to the interconnectedness of global challenges—such as geopolitical tensions, climate change, and rising inequality—and called for inclusive, coordinated responses.

Ramaphosa stressed that the G20 must advocate for solutions grounded in cooperation, solidarity, and equality. He acknowledged the complexity of current global crises, while affirming South Africa's commitment to diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution. He also underscored the urgent need for the international community to tackle climate change, support developing countries, and address issues like debt sustainability and the energy transition.

One of the core themes of his speech was the central role of the United Nations in fostering peace and progress. He called for reforms to the UN Security Council and other multilateral systems to reflect the changing global realities. Ramaphosa also presented South Africa's priorities for its G20 Presidency: strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, mobilizing climate finance, and fostering inclusive growth through the beneficiation of critical minerals.

Ramaphosa's vision for the G20 reflects a world united by a common purpose of human progress, where collaboration remains the key to overcoming challenges and advancing global prosperity. His call for solidarity and sustainable solutions resonated throughout the meeting, setting the stage for meaningful discussions and actions in the coming months.

In closing, Ramaphosa remarked, "Let us seek to find common ground through constructive engagement. Through the G20, let us set the coordinates of a new course for human progress, one that is founded on solidarity, equality, and sustainability." His speech laid out an ambitious agenda, ensuring that the G20 Presidency under South Africa's leadership will continue to focus on global collaboration for a better, more inclusive future.

