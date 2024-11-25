China a positive force driving global development

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the morning of Nov. 18, local time.

He delivered an important speech at the Session I of the summit on Fight Against Hunger and Poverty under the title "Building a Just World of Common Development," in which he outlined China's eight actions for global development.

The Peruvian Ministry of Education, in collaboration with a Chinese enterprise, launches a training session for Peruvian students in remote areas. (Photo provided by the Peruvian Ministry of Education)

Today, transformation of a scale not seen in a century is accelerating across the world. Humanity faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges. International personages told People's Daily that Xi's important remarks have charted the course for international cooperation on poverty reduction and pooled strength for global development. They believe that the eight actions will help build a just world of common development.

Xi pointed out that China's story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality. If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. This is what China's battle against poverty says to the world.

With a turbulent international landscape, the topic of "Fight Against Hunger and Poverty" holds significant practical significance, said Osmar Junior, executive secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger.

President Xi Jinping has led the Chinese people to win the battle against poverty, a remarkable achievement that has drawn global attention, Junior said, adding that Brazil is eager to learn from China's experience.

Henrique Couto da Nóbrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, stated that China has successfully eradicated absolute poverty through decades of efforts, enabling people to live better lives.

Chinese and foreign researchers work in the Kenya-China Joint Laboratory for Crop Molecular Biology at the Egerton University in Kenya. (People's Daily/Huang Weixin)

Nóbrega said, China's achievements in poverty alleviation are of global significance, and the Chinese experience is worth learning from for Brazil. Deepening cooperation in this field between Brazil and China will further promote the common development of the two countries, he added.

Hayati Nufus, a researcher at the Research Center for Politics BRIN in Indonesia, pointed out that targeted poverty alleviation proposed by Xi is a crucial concept. By implementing tailored poverty alleviation measures based on local conditions, different groups are provided with customized poverty alleviation solutions. During this summit, China actively supported the establishment of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. China's ideas and actions contribute to enhancing the capacity building of developing countries, Nufus said.

Nasser Bouchiba, president of the Africa-China Cooperation Association for Development in Morocco, stated that as an important member of the Global South, China, on the G20 platform, calls for the construction of a just world of common development, which demonstrated the sense of responsibility of a major country. Through initiatives such as the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and the three major global initiatives, China has built bridges for cooperation among Global South countries, Bouchiba said.

China actively shares experiences, provides technology, and is committed to ensuring that innovative achievements benefit the Global South, enabling more people in developing countries to lead better lives, Bouchiba added.

"A key factor behind China's success is its ability, rooted in its own history and experience, to resonate with the needs of developing nations, which make up the majority of the global community," said Charbel Barakat, head of Foreign Desk at Aljarida newspaper in Kuwait. He pointed out that by taking a series of measures to promote common development, China has provided strong support for the better development of a large number of developing countries.

Local workers harvest foxtail millet in the China-Uganda Agricultural Cooperation Industrial Park in Uganda. (Photo/Long Wenjing)

China's eight actions for global development outlined by Xi this time include supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security. In response to this, Victor Otazu, a potato expert from Peru who was honored with the Friendship Award by the Chinese government, said, many regions around the world are still suffering from poverty, and the causes of poverty reduction and food security are of great significance in improving people's lives.

The initiatives proposed by Xi, such as the Global Development Initiative, focus on addressing real-world issues, and are bound to have a profound impact globally, Otazu said.

Matangi Tisa Village in Kenya's Nakuru County is designated as the country's first demonstration village for China-Africa agricultural development and poverty reduction. It is currently under construction.

Dennis Munene Mwaniki, executive director of the China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute, stated that China has enabled hundreds of millions of people to get rid of poverty, which is a great achievement.

China is actively engaging in cooperation with Africa through platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, assisting in Africa's modernization efforts, from which many Kenyan people have benefited, he said. He believes that China's advancement in modernization will provide more momentum for global development.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)