China-Brazil friendship in two household songs

November 21, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- "A great river with wide waves, the wind blows the fragrance of rice flowers on both banks ..." The Chinese household song My Motherland resounded through the Alvorada Palace where Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hosted a grand and warm welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, a Brazilian singer performed this iconic Chinese song in the Chinese language.

Written in the 1950s with simple yet powerful and poetic lyrics, the song expresses the Chinese people's deep love and loyalty for their country by depicting the beautiful landscapes and the unity of the people.

Since its creation, the song has been widely sung, becoming one of China's most iconic patriotic songs. It has been frequently performed at domestic celebrations, rallies, and cultural events and has also become an important symbol of Chinese cultural exchange abroad.

"Just now, during the welcome ceremony, I arranged for a Brazilian artist to sing the famous Chinese song 'My Motherland' as a way of thanking the Chinese side for their hospitality during my visit to China last year, and to express the deep friendship of the Brazilian people for the Chinese people," Lula said during his meeting with Xi on Wednesday.

This arrangement was a reciprocal gesture. When Lula visited China last year, the Chinese side played the Brazilian song Novo Tempo, or A New Time in English, at the welcome ceremony.

After the ceremony, a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Paulo Teixeira, minister for agrarian development and family farming of Brazil, captured a touching moment when members of the Brazilian delegation softly sang along, with some delegates wiping away tears.

Randolfe Rodrigues, a Brazilian senator, was quite impressed by the ceremony, describing it as "symbolic and emotional." "We are living in new times of cooperation and cordial relations with friendly nations," he said on X.

The Brazilian song, issued in 1980, reflects the optimism of the time, symbolizing hope for a better future and a more just society. The lyrics speak about overcoming hardships and the promise of a new beginning, making it an inspirational piece for many Brazilians.

The choice of the two songs, both carrying profound significance in their respective nations, underscores a deep mutual understanding in that the two countries recognize and honor what each holds most dear.

For Julio Bandeira, author of the historical book "Brazil en Route to China," the Brazilian people have a long history of loving Chinese culture and being close to the Chinese people.

Brazil and China are good friends who respect and depend on each other, said Lula in the meeting with Xi, adding that China is Brazil's most important strategic partner, and the Chinese people are the most trustworthy friends of the Brazilian people.

Xi's visit to Brazil, his fifth to the South American nation, comes as the two major developing countries celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations. Just as Xi himself has said, "the China-Brazil relationship is at its best in history."

During the meeting between the two heads of state, China and Brazil decided to elevate their ties to a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet. The two sides also decided to enhance the synergy of their respective development strategies.

Xi emphasized the deep ties forged over the past half-century, saying that the two countries have found a right way for major developing nations to get along with each other, one that is based on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and amity.

For Lula, Xi's visit has already become a new milestone in the history of Brazil-China relations, opening up a new chapter of building the Brazil-China community with a shared future.

