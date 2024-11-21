Home>>
Global voices from Rio G20 Summit
By Zhang Rong, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 14:10, November 21, 2024
The 19th G20 Leaders' Summit convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 18-19. In this video, representatives from various sectors worldwide discuss the summit and China's role in global governance.
