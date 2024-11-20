With Rio as a new start, the unchanging original aspiration is multilateralism: Global Times editorial

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024, shows a G20 logo displayed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo/Xinhua)

On November 18 at the 19th G20 Summit, addressing the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty and the Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance, President Xi Jinping delivered two important speeches, titled "Building a Just World of Common Development" and "Working Together for a Fair and Equitable Global Governance System." "Just" and "fair" were the core terms in the two important speeches and represent the vision and consensus of the majority of countries in the "Global South" for a better world.

This year, the G20 Summit has prioritized fighting hunger and poverty and has decided to establish a "Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty." Behind the phenomenon of hunger lies the issue of justice. With the current capacity for food production, ensuring that everyone is fed should not be a problem. United Nations data shows that the global population surpassed 8 billion in 2022, while crop production exceeded 2.7 billion tons, enough to meet everyone's basic food needs. The root cause of frequent food crises lies in the inequities of the global food production and distribution process, which has led to a situation where there is "oversupply" and "burning grain to get oil" on one side, while others face "not having enough to eat" and "waiting for rice to be cooked." Countries in the "Global South" suffer greatly from this disparity. World prosperity and stability cannot be based on the premise that the poor get poorer while the rich get richer. To address the root causes of hunger and poverty, countries must work together to promote global development that is more inclusive, more universally beneficial, and more resilient.

In terms of poverty reduction, China's achievements have attracted worldwide attention. China has lifted all 800 million people out of poverty and achieved the poverty reduction goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule. These achievements did not come out of thin air; they are the result of the concerted efforts and hard work of the Chinese government and the Chinese people. In his speech, President Xi inspired developing countries with his own experiences and China's poverty alleviation efforts: "China's story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality. If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too." These inspiring words resonate deeply with the hearts of countries in the "Global South."

As a major forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 leaders' summit brings together the world's major developed economies and emerging market economies. Its 16-year journey has repeatedly demonstrated the tremendous synergy that can be generated when developed and emerging countries work together. In recent years, we have seen the collective rise of "Global South." However, their voices and demands have not been adequately heard or adopted by the global governance system dominated by Western countries. In this sense, supporting the G20 in fully exercising its functions and roles in international affairs is, therefore, a support for multilateralism and a contribution to building a just and equitable global governance system. China is actively engaged in this effort. As a natural member of the "Global South," China supports the G20 in playing a greater role in promoting inclusive and equitable global development. At the same time, through significant measures such as giving all least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, China has truly become an active participant and practitioner in supporting global development efforts.

In his speeches, President Xi outlined China's eight actions for global development and called for building greater international consensus in the economic, financial, trade, digital, and eco-environmental fields, among others, to improve global governance and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. In working hand in hand with developing countries to achieve modernization, China does not seek to develop only itself; rather, it advocates for planning together and building together, following the principle of letting a hundred flowers bloom. The vision of creating a just world for common development is beautiful, but it can only be realized if all countries take action. As a symbol of the evolution of a new world order and one of the most representative governance platforms globally, the G20 has an undeniable historical responsibility.

From Hangzhou to Rio, the unchanging original intention remains multilateralism. As President Xi emphasized in his speech: "Let us renew our commitment to the founding mission of the G20, and make a fresh start from Rio de Janeiro. Let us carry forward partnership, practice true multilateralism, and usher in a better future of common development and prosperity." The G20 once served as a "firefighter" during the global economic crisis and now it should also become the "engine" that leads the global economy toward the next stage of prosperity.

