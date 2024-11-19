Home>>
Catch up with Bowen | Brewing the next 50 years of China-Brazil relations with coffee
(People's Daily App) 16:42, November 19, 2024
Coffee, a signature Brazilian beverage, has become a new growth point in the bilateral trade between China and Brazil as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen for a journey infused with coffee aroma in Rio de Janeiro, where the G20 Leaders' Summit is happening.
(Produced by Li Bowen, Liang Peiyu, Zou Yun, and Wang Zhicheng; Interns Feng Qinyuan, and Wu Jiaying also contributed to the video)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
