Journalists work at Int'l Media Center for G20 Summit

Xinhua) 16:04, November 19, 2024

Journalists work at the International Media Center for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

