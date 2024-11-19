Home>>
Journalists work at Int'l Media Center for G20 Summit
(Xinhua) 16:04, November 19, 2024
Journalists work at the International Media Center for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Journalists work at the International Media Center for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China contributes to opening up world economy -- Zambian think tank chief
- Climate actions should not constitute disguised restriction on trade: G20 leaders
- G20 leaders reaffirm commitment to multilateralism
- Climate actions should not constitute disguised restriction on trade: G20 leaders
- G20 leaders call for urgent action to address major challenges, crises
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.