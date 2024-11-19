Interview: China contributes to opening up world economy -- Zambian think tank chief

LUSAKA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has played a major part in opening up the world economy through various initiatives it has been undertaking, Rosemary Nsepe, the head of a Zambian think tank, has said.

China's contribution toward building an open economy has been carried out through its national trade policy and other initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, said Nsepe, president of the International Relations Association of Zambia.

She depicted opening up as the best route that benefits all countries, unlike protectionism.

"I think also what history has told us is that protectionism is not the way, opening up is the way that can benefit all the economies of the world, from emerging economies to the advanced," she said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

China has demonstrated its willingness to open up through policies like providing zero tariffs on imports from developing countries, she noted, adding that Chinese leaders have shown goodwill in terms of opening up without discriminating against any country, therefore China's trade policy has been inclusive.

Meanwhile, Nsepe commended China's contribution to supporting initiatives that come from the G20.

On the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nsepe said China has been incorporating the G20 initiatives in its national policies and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and opening up policy.

On China's support for the African Union's accession to the G20, Nsepe regarded it as a demonstration of China's good faith not only with the people of Africa but also with developing countries, which reflects China's readiness to work with countries that need modernization and development.

The G20 has been instrumental in fostering economic globalization by creating a platform that welcomes both advanced and emerging economies, she said.

The theme of the summit, "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," was timely and appropriate as it brings to light the global challenges most countries were facing, she added.

