G20 launches global alliance to reduce hunger, poverty

Xinhua) 13:18, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The G20 launched the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty to support the implementation of country-led, country-owned programs aiming at reducing hunger and poverty worldwide, contributing to revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development, according to the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders' Declaration released on Tuesday.

