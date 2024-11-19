China ready to build just world of common development with all parties: spokesperson

Xinhua) 22:09, November 19, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all parties to build a just world of common development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query about the ongoing 19th G20 Summit, with the theme of "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet."

Noting that President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Development Initiative, charting the course for the international development cause and cooperation, Lin said that China stays committed to calling on the international community to pay attention to development.

China stands for placing development at the center of G20 cooperation, prioritizing the attainment of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, building a global partnership for sustainable development, and making global development more inclusive, beneficial to all and more resilient, Lin said.

Lin noted that at the Rio de Janeiro Summit, President Xi delivered important remarks on "Fight Against Hunger and Poverty" at Session I, sharing with the world China's experience of poverty reduction and calling for building a just world of common development.

"President Xi said China's development is an important part of the common development of the world," Lin said, adding that China has lifted 800 million people out of absolute poverty, and met the poverty reduction target of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

China's story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, when there is the endurance, perseverance and striving spirit. If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. This is what China's battle against poverty says to the world.

At the summit, President Xi outlined China's eight actions for global development, namely pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting development in Africa, supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security, proposing an Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science, supporting the G20 in carrying out practical cooperation for the benefit of the Global South, implementing the G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan, and unilaterally opening our doors wider to the least developed countries, according to Lin.

"China is ready to take steps together with all parties to build a just world of common development, leave poverty in the past, and turn our vision into reality," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)