China ready to practice true multilateralism with other G20 members: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that China looks forward to working with other G20 members to practice true multilateralism, when asked to give briefing on President Xi Jinping's remarks on the reform of the institutions of global governance delivered at the ongoing G20 Summit held in Brazil.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said the G20, since its inception, has always faced global challenges head-on and championed international cooperation in the spirit of equal consultation and mutual benefit.

President Xi noted at the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit that the G20 needs to continue to act as a force to improve global governance and move history forward, build greater international consensus in the economic, financial, trade, digital and eco-environmental fields, among others, according to the spokesperson.

To this end, the G20 should strengthen global economic partnerships, and foster an open, inclusive, and nondiscriminatory environment for international economic cooperation, and it should increase the voice and representation of developing countries, and keep the international financial market stable, said Lin.

He also said the G20 should oppose protectionism and work together to build industrial and supply chain partnerships that are more equal, inclusive and constructive, and it should step up international governance and cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), to make sure that AI is for good and for all.

"We should replace traditional energy with clean energy in a stable and well-ordered way, as we expedite the green and low-carbon transition of the world economy," Lin said.

"China looks forward to working with other G20 members to make a fresh start from Rio de Janeiro, carry forward partnership, practice true multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," Lin added.

