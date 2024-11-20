We Are China

Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Brazilian president

Xinhua) 21:21, November 20, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended a grand welcome ceremony held by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Xi flew in earlier Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil after attending the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

