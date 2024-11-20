Home>>
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Brazilian president
November 20, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended a grand welcome ceremony held by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Xi flew in earlier Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil after attending the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
