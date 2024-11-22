Interview: China supports G20 cooperation to enhance global governance, says expert

Xinhua) 17:25, November 22, 2024

TASHKENT, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is fostering G20 collaboration to improve global governance and working to close the development gap, said an Uzbek expert.

"China, within the G20 mechanism, supports strengthening macroeconomic coordination among countries, fostering greater shared responsibility toward global issues between emerging economies and developed nations," Ravshan Nazarov, senior researcher at the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Nazarov highlighted that China's global governance concepts emphasize the representative rights of developing countries.

"Through multilateral platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative, China provides Global South countries with opportunities to defend their interests and supports them in achieving fair conditions for economic, scientific and social development. This concept, based on respect for every country's right to independent development, introduces new dynamics to global governance and helps safeguard the interests of the Global South," Nazarov added.

He also noted that China has long supported the idea of creating an open and inclusive global economic system, calling for respect for the diverse needs of countries in the globalization process and advocating for the fair development of a multipolar world.

"China's multilateral approach and principles of fair global governance aim to enhance the efficiency and fairness of international organizations, as well as to ensure inclusive and mutually beneficial global economic growth. These initiatives propose a new path for reforming the global economic order and create more opportunities for developing countries to participate in global economic governance," Nazarov said.

China's successful approach to combatting poverty provides substantial support in implementing the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and showcases a diverse and systematic model of poverty reduction that can serve as a practical example for other countries, said the expert.

"China's successes in poverty alleviation are based on the harmony between economic development and social protection. It has not only developed infrastructure but also created long-term opportunities for self-improvement for the underprivileged through the advancement of education, healthcare and vocational training," he said.

The Global Development Initiative proposed by China aims to promote equality, inclusiveness and sustainable development through multilateral cooperation, said Nazarov.

"This initiative covers key areas such as agriculture, industrialization, healthcare and education, benefiting many developing countries," the scholar said. "It offers a new path for mutually beneficial cooperation among developing countries and helps bridge gaps in global development."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)