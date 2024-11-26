Commentary: China's drive propels G20 cooperation on boosting global development

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows the International Media Center for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

At the just-concluded G20 summit, China outlined eight actions for global development, which include pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting development in Africa, and supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security.

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- At the recently-concluded G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, China laid out its actions for global development, and advocated for a fair and equitable global governance system, prompting the G20 to continuously play an exemplary role in striving for the development of all countries and the progress of the entire world.

As an important member of the G20 and the world's largest developing country, China has always been a firm advocate of global development.

Back in 2016 at the G20 Hangzhou Summit, development was brought to the core of the global macro-policy framework for the first time. Eight years on, Chinese President Xi Jinping expounded on China's actions and propositions in Rio de Janeiro aimed at promoting common global development with Chinese wisdom and strength.

China has been promoting the cause of global development with its own growth. China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty and met the poverty reduction target of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule. China's development is an important part of the common development of the world. "China has decided to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty," Xi said at this year's G20 summit.

China's story and dedication to global poverty alleviation have inspired many. "China is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the fight against poverty and its real support for the development of countries, especially those in the Global South," said Eduardo Relagado, a researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, after Xi's speech at the G20 summit.

True development means the common development of all countries. As a stellar example of this, China has always shared its development opportunities with others.

A woman walks past a G20 logo near the main venue of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

These actions are a testament to the fact that China will always be a reliable long-term partner of developing countries, and a doer and go-getter working for global development. "China is sharing its development experience with other countries through its development initiatives, which have helped to promote common development," said Straton Habyarimana, a Rwandan economic analyst.

History has shown that a just world of common development is impossible without a fair and equitable global governance system. At the summit, Xi elaborated on China's concept of global governance characterized by cooperation, stability, openness, innovation and eco-friendliness.

The Chinese president's vision drew plaudits from experts across the world. China plays an essential role within the G20 in pushing for a more just and equitable world order, said Ali Oguz Dirioz, an associate professor of international relations at Ankara's TOBB University.

As an important platform for international economic cooperation, the G20 is expected to play a greater role while global development is being confronted with multiple challenges.

The international community hopes that the group can adhere to its original founding aspiration, inject momentum into promoting world economic growth, and play a leading role in enhancing global economic governance. China is prepared to collaborate with all parties to achieve those goals.

