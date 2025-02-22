Chinese FM calls for G20 cooperation to build just world of common development

Xinhua) 10:27, February 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called on the Group of 20 (G20) countries to work together to build a just world of common development.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his speech on the second day of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, the largest city and economic hub of South Africa.

In his speech, Wang noted that China stands ready to work with all parties to implement South Africa's G20 presidency theme of "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability," open a new chapter of G20 cooperation, and join hands to build a just world of common development.

The foreign minister presented China's suggestions for the future objectives of G20 cooperation. "First, we need to strengthen the foundation of G20 cooperation through solidarity," Wang said. "We should seek common ground while shelving differences, refrain from division and confrontation, and oppose bloc confrontation."

He underlined that major countries should play an exemplary role, promote the reform of the global economic governance system, and increase the representation and voice of the Global South. Therefore, the G20 countries should work together to build an open world economy and jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism so as to advance universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

According to Wang, the second suggestion is to empower the G20 on the basis of equality, calling on the G20 countries to pursue extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, treat each other as partners rather than rivals, and see each other's development as opportunities rather than challenges.

"China supports South Africa in setting up the task force on artificial intelligence and in hosting the global summit on artificial intelligence in Africa," he said.

"Third, we need to open up new prospects for the G20 through sustainable development," Wang said, noting that the G20 countries should continue to prioritize development on the G20 agenda and translate the spirit of multilateralism into concrete actions for sustainable development.

He said that China, which supports cooperation in priority areas such as disaster reduction, debt sustainability, just energy transition, and critical minerals, is ready to explore ways to reduce financing costs for developing countries and help them reduce their debt burden in accordance with the principle of "joint action and fair burden."

Wang further noted that Africa is experiencing a new awakening, during which the G20 should mobilize more development resources, support the synergy of global development actions, cooperate with Africa in such areas as industrialization, infrastructure, and green minerals, and accelerate the path to modernization.

China, while working with its African partners to comprehensively advance 10 partnership actions for modernization, is also ready to collaborate with all parties to empower Africa's development and achieve common prosperity and progress through G20 cooperation, he added.

