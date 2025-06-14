China, South Africa mark Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

Xinhua) 11:09, June 14, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Africa held an event on Thursday in Pretoria, the country's administrative capital, to mark the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The United Nations General Assembly in June 2024 adopted a China-sponsored resolution declaring June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said that the initiative comes at a time when the world is grappling with turbulence and transformation. The observance aims to promote mutual learning, solidarity, and solutions to global challenges, he noted.

As a firm advocate of civilization dialogue, China has consistently translated its vision into concrete actions, said Wu. For instance, the Chinese language has been included in South Africa's education system and Chinese universities have established degree programs in indigenous African languages.

"As the initiating country of the resolution on the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, China stands ready to work with South Africa and the international community to foster inclusive coexistence and mutual learning among civilizations, and jointly compose a new chapter for building a community with a shared future for mankind," Wu said.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a member of the African National Congress (ANC)'s National Executive Committee, said South Africa, with its unique struggle against apartheid and its commitment to peaceful transition, is a prime example of civilizations in dialogue.

Dlamini-Zuma said South Africa and China have a long history of ensuring and pursuing peace. "As we move faster into a multipolar world, the international community must welcome this initiative by China to ensure dialogue among civilizations and peoples," she added.

"Dialogue is a central feature of the foreign policy of South Africa and China. It reflects our shared commitment to diplomacy as the primary means of resolving conflicts," said Busani Ngcaweni, director-general of the National School of Government.

Ngcaweni said the call for dialogue and the co-existence of civilizations offers a powerful path towards silencing the guns and achieving sustainable development for all.

The event gathered around 50 participants, including representatives from government departments, the ANC, the South African Communist Party, think tanks, and foreign diplomatic missions in South Africa.

