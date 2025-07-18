China and South Africa strengthen trade relations, work together to promote multilateralism amid global challenges: South African deputy president

"China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is a platform that gives an opportunity to South African companies to meet their counterparts and other businesses here in China and also to showcase their products," South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile told People's Daily Online when commenting on the ongoing third CISCE held in Beijing, on July 17, 2025.

This marks the first official participation of South Africa in the CISCE, with a dedicated national pavilion housing 31 South African entities from different fields, ranging from agriculture processing and electronics to mining services and creative industries.

Mashatile described expos like the CISCE as a way to strengthen trade relations between South Africa and China, and expressed hope for more such exchanges in the future.

China remains South Africa's largest trading partner, and South Africa has been China's largest trading partner in Africa for 15 years in a row.

The deputy president said that South Africa would like to see more Chinese companies, with their technologies and innovation, come and invest in the country, especially in the green economy sector. He also expressed appreciation for China's support for South African businesses that want to develop in China.

Mashatile also noted that it's important for South Africa to diversify and look at other markets due to the uncertainty posed by US tariffs.

Against the backdrop of rising unilateralism and challenges posed to multilateralism, Mashatile noted that Global South countries, including South Africa and China, have always been committed to multilateralism.

Mashatile also said that South Africa, as a member of BRICS, sees the mechanism as "an anchor for countries of the Global South to cooperate even more strongly," and called for more cooperation among these countries in various fields, including technology, investment, infrastructure, energy, mining, education and training. He added that closer trade ties among Global South countries could help tackle common challenges on the international stage.

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article. )

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)