China announces 3.49-mln-USD HIV prevention support for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- To tackle HIV/AIDS in South Africa, China, through the China Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, has announced a two-year funding commitment of 3.49 million U.S. dollars.

The agreement, coordinated by UNAIDS, was unveiled Thursday during a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, and is expected to strengthen South Africa's fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly among the youth.

South Africa, which has around 8 million people living with HIV and nearly 6 million on antiretroviral treatment, has been working to curb new infections, especially among key populations such as adolescents and young people aged 15 to 24 who are at higher risk of contracting HIV.

The investment into the fight against HIV/AIDS in the wake of funding cuts has been welcomed.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said this investment demonstrated China's commitment to multilateralism and cooperation within the global South. "It shows China's commitment to multilateralism and advancing South-South cooperation, through sharing of technology, innovation, and grant funding in our pursuit of universal health coverage and the goal of ending AIDS by 2030," she said.

The two-year, multi-million-dollar project is expected to reach 54,000 adolescents and young people, particularly those in technical and vocational education and training colleges in seven provinces.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said the project is a concrete action to implement the Global Development Initiative and jointly build a global community of health for all.

"China stands firmly with South Africa as it strengthens its HIV prevention and treatment programs. In addition to this project, we stand ready to assist South Africa in establishing a sustainable HIV/AIDS response system through policy dialogue, innovative drug supply, technology transfer, and capacity building. We remain dedicated to working together to build a healthier, more resilient future for our two nations," he said.

Speaking after the ceremony, South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the initiative, saying it would support efforts to reduce infections among young people. "Every donation counts in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Fighting this disease needs collective action from everyone," he said.

