People enjoy scenery of early winter across China

Xinhua) 11:13, November 17, 2025

Tourists take photos at a scenic spot in Dexing City of east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo by Zhuo Zhongwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at a scenic spot in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at Donglu Village of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows ships sailing in the waters of the Xiling Gorge, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Lei Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at a scenic spot in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhang Jian/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at the scenic spot of the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at the scenic spot of the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2025 shows a winding highway at Hongyuan County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Mi Lin/Xinhua)

Swans are seen at a Yellow River wetland in Pinglu County, Yuncheng City of north China's Shanxi Province, on Nov.16, 2025. (Photo by Quan Yongjun/Xinhua)

