Early winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:58, November 15, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows people enjoying their time in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a view of the Slender West Lake scenic spot amid morning mist in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy their time under ginkgo trees in Dongmenguan Village of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a view at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a view of the early winter scenery in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a view of the Slender West Lake scenic spot amid morning mist in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)