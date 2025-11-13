Aurora seen in Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 15:25, November 13, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen beneath the clouds in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows the aurora seen on the bank of the Hulan River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen on the bank of the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This stitched photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows a person watching the aurora in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the aurora seen in Yabuli Town of Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

