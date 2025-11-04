Magnificent view of starry autumn nights in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:30, November 04, 2025

A man enjoys the Milky Way at Shangjieji Township in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

On the autumn nights, quiet and magnificent pictures of starlight in the northernmost province of China are unfolding. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows a tree under the starry night sky in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the Milky Way over the Heilongjiang River in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A stacked composite photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows trees under the starry night sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A man enjoys the Milky Way at a park in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A stacked composite photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the starry night sky over Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows the Milky Way over the Nenjiang River in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

