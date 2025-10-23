View of comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in sky over Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:04, October 23, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in the sky over Tangyuan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) and a meteor shower in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in the sky over Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) in the sky over Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

