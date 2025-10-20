View of Venus next to moon in sky over NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:31, October 20, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A drone flies to take photos of the planet of Venus and the moon next to it, in the sky over Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

