8th Chinese farmers' harvest festival marked in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 11:31, September 24, 2025

People tour an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The Chinese farmers' harvest festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers. Starting in 2018, the festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A farmer displays harvested grapes during an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People tour an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Actresses perform during an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People tour an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A woman promotes local rice via live streaming during an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People tour an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival at an art park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

