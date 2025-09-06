Tongjiang super major bridge under construction in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 11:40, September 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2025 shows a construction site of the Tongjiang super major bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Tongjiang super major bridge, part of the capacity expansion and renovation project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, started beam erection on Friday.

The 10,435-meter bridge has adopted a single-track T-beam structure, and is expected to see all its beams erected by August 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

