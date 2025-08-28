T-beam rotated into place on Shuhe River super major bridge in N China

Xinhua) 16:14, August 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows the T-beam of the Shuhe River super major bridge along the Weifang-Suqian high-speed railway rotating to its desired position in Tancheng of Linyi City, north China's Shandong Province. The T-beam successfully rotated to its desired position on Thursday. The Weifang-Suqian high-speed railway crosses over the Jiaozhou-Xinyi railway by the Shuhe River super major bridge, which is now under construction here. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

