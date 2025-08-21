Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway under construction
A worker is busy laying tracks at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers are pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows a scene during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province.
