Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 15:32, August 21, 2025

A worker is busy laying tracks at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers are pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers are pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker is pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers are pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows a scene during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker is pictured during track-laying operation at the construction site of the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2025.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)