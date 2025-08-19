Farmers sun-dry red chili peppers in Bozhou, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 10:36, August 19, 2025

Red chili peppers dry in the sun in Qiaocheng district, Bozhou city, East China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Liu Qinli)

During the Beginning of Autumn solar term, 325,000 mu (about 21,700 hectares) of red chili peppers planted at Qiaocheng district in Bozhou city of east China's Anhui Province have entered the harvest season. The farmers are making full use of sunny days to harvest and sun-dry the peppers. The fiery red peppers create an enchanting landscape across the field.

In recent years, Qiaocheng district has been promoting the development of its pepper industry. By introducing new varieties of peppers and techniques, the district has been encouraging the farmers to find jobs close to home, increase their incomes, and contribute to rural revitalization.

