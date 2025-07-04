Hefei forges ahead with emerging frontiers to accelerate industrial cluster formation in E China

Xinhua) 10:25, July 04, 2025

A staff member introduces the homework correction function of an AI-powered learning machine at the artificial intelligence experience hall of iFLYTEK in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025. In alignment with the national strategy to cultivate industries of the future, Hefei is forging ahead with strategic layouts in emerging frontiers like quantum information, low-altitude economy, commercial aerospace, fusion energy, artificial intelligence, intelligent robotics, and biosynthetic manufacturing to accelerate industrial cluster formation. The city has achieved remarkable progress across multiple future industry sectors, emerging as a robust hub of rapid advancement. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft parking at a charging hangar at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft parking at the urban air transport hub in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows the "Tianyan-504" superconducting quantum computer at China Telecom Quantum Group, in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

A visitor experiences an AI image generation function of HiDream.ai, a high-tech startup focusing on generative intelligence for creativity, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

A staff member introduces the AI text-to-image generation function of HiDream.ai, a high-tech startup focusing on generative intelligence for creativity, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

A robot playing Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, is pictured at the artificial intelligence experience hall of iFLYTEK in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

This photo shows a "Spark Desk" from iFLYTEK at the artificial intelligence experience hall of iFLYTEK in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

This photo shows a model of the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) exhibited at an exhibition hall in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025.

This photo shows electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft parking in a charging hangar at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

This photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows a model of the quantum science satellite Mozi at the science and technology experience center of China Telecom Quantum Group in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on June 30, 2025 shows a model of Chang'e-6 lunar probe exhibited at the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on June 30, 2025 shows an interior view of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a view of the urban air transport hub in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Students view a model of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) at an exhibition hall in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 1, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A visitor experiences the translation function of a dictionary pen at the artificial intelligence experience hall of iFLYTEK in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 2, 2025.

