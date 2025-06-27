China's Hefei develops low-altitude economy, enriches consumption scenarios

Xinhua) 09:40, June 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows a drone dropping a takeout at Anshang grassland in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Photo by Ye Yuting/Xinhua)

Staff members check an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft before a flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2025.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a drone delivering a takeout at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Photo by Luo Haoyu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

Staff members check an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft before a flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2025.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An undated aerial drone photo shows an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft performing flight demonstration at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

This undated photo shows a view of Heifei urban air transport hub at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Once an obsolete airport, Luogang Park at the center of Hefei city now serves as the urban air transportation hub and a "super experimental field" for low-altitude economy, where services such as sightseeing by "air taxi" and drone takeout delivery are readily available at the visitors' fingertips.

In recent years, Hefei has been vigorously developing low-altitude economy and continuously enrich related consumption scenarios. It has launched over 100 low-altitude service routes including sightseeing, medical supplies delivery, takeout delivery, rail track patrol, power line patrol, and fire-safety patrol. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)