A glimpse of low-altitude economy development across China

Xinhua) 08:38, May 14, 2025

A drone developed by Phoenix Wings, a cargo Unmaned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company under China's express delivery giant SF Group, is pictured at the launching ceremony of the first batch of low-altitude economy (LAE) regulatory sandbox pilot projects held in Hong Kong, south China, March 20, 2025. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

China has witnessed rapid technological and industrial development in the low-altitude economy in recent years, and the sky below 1,000 meters across the country is becoming more and more "busy".

At present, the country's major information and communication companies, as well as power battery, motor and other companies are actively participating in the low-altitude economy, and innovative elements in various fields are gathering in the low-altitude industries. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Staff members debug a food delivery drone on the top floor of a shopping mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft flies during a demonstration flight near Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

A trainee (R) attends a light sport aircraft flight training session at Liaoning Zhongzhi Yisheng Aviation Flight Academy in Faku County, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 26, 2025. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows a drone performance in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

A trainee (R) takes a practical drone training session at a low-altitude science and technology innovation base located in Jiangbei District, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

A girl takes a helicopter from a helicopter flight base to enjoy the scenery of Taihu Lake from the air in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 5, 2024. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

A logistics drone loaded with goods and heading for Xuwen Port in Guangdong Province takes off from outside the exhibition hall of the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. As an important driving force of new economic momentum, the low-altitude economy is viewed by many as a key strategic emerging industry.

