World's first tri-ducted wearable electric vertical takeoff and landing launched in Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 11:14, April 28, 2025

China's Zhiyuan Research Institute in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, launched what it calls the world's first tri-ducted wearable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) single-person flying vehicle and conducted a demonstration flight on Sunday.

The flying vehicle's power propellers are positioned on the left, right, and rear sides, offering enhanced power reliability, improved noise control, and increased aerodynamic efficiency in hover mode. In emergencies, it enables one-click pilot-aircraft separation, deploying a low-altitude parachute to ensure a safe forced landing of pilot, according to the company.

(Video source: Ecns.cn)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)