"Flying taxis" poised to revolutionize urban commuting

Xinhua) 13:04, April 21, 2025

This photo shows a passenger-carrying drone at the booth of EHang at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The futuristic vision of gliding above traffic in an autonomous "flying taxi" is fast becoming a reality, thanks to the rise of low-altitude economy in China.

At the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo, a dedicated exhibition zone for the low-altitude economy made its debut, featuring companies like EHang Holdings. Ehang, a global leader in urban air mobility (UAM), showed up at the event alongside three unmanned aircraft.

These innovations highlight transformative solutions to urban congestion and offer a glimpse into the future of aerial consumption.

Starring at the event was EHang's flagship EH216-S, the world's first and only electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to secure all four certifications required for commercial operation: Type Certificate (TC), Production Certificate (PC), Standard Airworthiness Certificate (AC), and Operational Permit.

Having completed over 66,000 safe flights across 19 countries, including the United States, Japan, UAE and countries in Europe, the pilotless eVTOL is already driving real-world applications in passenger transport, aerial tourism, logistics, and emergency medical services.

The EH216-S achieved a historic breakthrough in March when its affiliated operator received China's first airworthiness certification for crewed UAM services, accelerating global commercialization.

He Tianxing, vice president of EHang, emphasized plans to expand into urban commuting and ultimately achieve fully autonomous low-altitude commercial operations.

The company aims to launch air taxi services as early as this year. Operating from rooftops or designated vertiports, these eVTOLs promise to bypass ground traffic efficiently, doubling as air ambulances or emergency responders.

EHang has already established more than 20 demonstration sites across 16 Chinese cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and is now eyeing Hainan's unique geography to pioneer low-altitude tourism, island-hopping routes, and intra-city aerial networks.

As low-altitude economy takes flight, EHang's innovations signal a sci-fi-turned-reality era where the skies offer not just escape from gridlock, but a new dimension of smart, sustainable living, He said.

Also at the exhibition, United Aircraft brought the TD550, which obtained the first type certificate for unmanned helicopters in China. "China is entering an era of rapid development of the low-altitude economy," said Zhou Xiaoyue, director of the firm's public relations.

The exhibition aligned with China's broader strategy to advance the low-altitude economy, encompassing UAV, UAM, and other emerging sectors.

The government work report released this March said China will carry out demonstration initiatives on the large-scale application of new technologies, products and scenarios, and promote safe and sound development of emerging industries, including the low-altitude economy.

Many Chinese cities have been moving quickly to establish a foothold in the sector, considering it a new track of industrial development. Mianyang, a city known for its strong scientific and technological foundation in the country's vast western region, has just established a new low-altitude economy research institute.

As China's low-altitude economy takes flight with impressive momentum, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has forecast a significant surge in market value, projecting that the sector would soar from 500 billion yuan (about 69.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 to 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025, and that it could reach an astounding 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)